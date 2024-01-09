Central Oregon Community College will welcome the region's leaders, employers, educators, organizational partners, and community members as President Laurie Chesley, Ph,D. shares the college's current priorities, goals and key initiatives.



Members of the public, as well as COCC students and employees, are warmly welcome to attend. The State of the College address will be held in Wille Hall on COCC's Bend campus and simultaneously livestreamed to the college's YouTube channel. President Chesley's presentation will also be recorded for those who cannot attend live.

ASL interpretation will be available in Wille Hall; closed captioning will be available on the livestream and video recording.





If you plan to attend in person, please RSVP to reserve your seat and help us ensure we have enough space for all guests.





If you have questions about COCC's State of the College address, please contact Kyle Matthews, COCC's executive assistant to the president, at [email protected].

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner in Campus Services at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact Disability Services at 541-383-7583.







COCC State of the College Address

Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024

Wille Hall, Coats Campus Center, COCC's Bend Campus

9 a.m. - complimentary coffee reception

9:30-10:30 a.m. - public presentation

This event will also be livestreamed on COCC's YouTube channel.

Attendance is free