Compass Commericial Construction Services New VP, Rich Reese

Compass Commercial Construction Services announces a change in leadership following the retirement of Managing Partner Steven Hendley. Rich Reese, Vice President of Construction Services, assumed leadership on January 1, 2024. Reese brings over 35 years of experience in the construction industry, with a career completing various development projects worth over $2.1 billion.



“We’re very excited about the future of our construction

business

under Rich’s leadership,”

said

, President of Compass Commercial.

“The sky is the limit for Rich and the team of seasoned experts he has assembled. His

expertise

allows us to pursue the larger projects across all product types that our clients are demanding. We

can’t

thank Steve

Hendley

enough for the successful business he built over the last 16 years and the legacy and culture he fostered while he was here.”





Hendley and the owners of Compass Commercial Real Estate Services established Compass Commercial Construction Services during the recession in 2008 when tenants needed to downsize their spaces. Since then, the business has experienced tremendous growth expanding into ground-up development and large, high-profile tenant improvement projects in the region.





“As we discussed the future of the company in late 2022, we knew we needed a specific individual to take over leadership to continue our growth and attain our goals,” Hendley stated. “By summer 2023, we identified Rich Reese as that individual. Rich has a solid foundation and has added experienced people who will provide the necessary means to take on larger projects. I am excited to watch from my retired role as Compass Commercial Construction Services expands its position in the commercial construction market, and I am proud to have been a part of it.”





Reese's arrival in August 2023 marked a strategic shift, focusing on implementing new pre-construction processes and enhancing scheduling efficiency. Since the fall of 2023, Reese has expanded the team by hiring two new superintendents and an assistant superintendent. One of Reese’s primary goals is to build a solid team to substantially increase the level of work the company can provide. Reese plans to invest in the company’s current workers and maintain a structured growth system to balance recruitment and internal advancement.





“I’m really excited to be able to take what we have right now and bring it to a whole new level,” Reese stated. “We have a great opportunity to expand this company. We already have all the components with brokerage, property management and construction. I want the construction side to continue to make its mark in Central Oregon as a leading general contractor.”





Learn more about Rich Reese at CompassCommercial.com/Rich or visit the Compass Commercial Construction Services website at cccsbend.com.