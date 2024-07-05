 Coos Bay Receives Oregon Heritage All-Star Community Designation | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Coos Bay Receives Oregon Heritage All-Star Community Designation

Coos Bay has been designated by the Oregon Heritage Commission as an “Oregon Heritage All-Star Community.” The commission created the All-Star program to recognize the strong efforts by communities to broadly preserve and develop heritage resources.

An All-Star designation requires that communities meet at least 15 of 24 criteria related to local heritage. These include heritage tourism efforts, historic preservation programs, photo and document archives, museums, historic cemeteries, historic downtowns and more.
“Coos Bay has a long and broad history,” said Katie Henry coordinator for the Oregon Heritage Commission. “The efforts of the city, tribes, museums, businesses, and community members in preserving and sharing local history contributes to the economy and livability of Coos Bay.”

A representative of the Oregon Heritage Commission will formally acknowledge the designation at the Coos Bay City Council work session on July 23, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. Mayor Benetti stated “This designation is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our community in preserving Coos Bay’s rich heritage, we are honored to receive this recognition and are committed to continuing our efforts in celebrating and safeguarding our history for future generations.”

The city is required to maintain at least 15 of the criteria to maintain the Heritage All-Star status. Technical assistance will be provided to Coos Bay to maintain, sustain and expand the heritage offerings and facilities. The city joins seven other All-Star communities including Albany, Astoria, Bend, Cottage Grove, Oregon City, Roseburg, and Salem.

The Oregon Heritage Commission works to secure, sustain and enhance Oregon’s heritage. The Commission sponsors heritage initiatives that educate the public about the value of heritage and celebrate the state’s diversity.

The Oregon Heritage Commission consists of nine members appointed by the governor and nine agency advisors. Members are chosen from state agencies and statewide organizations, and represent a diverse geographical and heritage background.

