County Clerk invites middle and high school students to enter the 2024 “I Voted” Sticker Contest

Deschutes County
The Deschutes County Clerk’s Office invites local middle and high school students to enter the 2024 “I Voted” Sticker Contest before the June 30 contest deadline.

Students in grades six through 12 are encouraged to design an original “I Voted” sticker, which can be hand-drawn or created digitally. The winner will be announced later this summer, and their artwork will be used during the 2024 General Election in November.

Earlier this year, Ivy Sapp, a second grader from Lava Ridge Elementary in Bend, won the sticker contest in the elementary school category. Ivy’s winning sticker was featured on the front page of the Deschutes County's Voters' Pamphlet, used in other election materials and handed out to voters during the 2024 Presidential Primary Election in May.

The contest rules and entry form can be found on the County Clerk’s website.

This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team. 

