County honors the winners of the 2024 Health Heroes Awards

On Tuesday, June 4, the Deschutes County Public Health Advisory Board (PHAB) recognized the winners of the 2024 Health Heroes Awards at Pioneer Park, 1565 NW Wall St., Bend.



The awards are given to individuals and organizations who demonstrate excellence in promoting and protecting public and behavioral health in Deschutes County. This year’s Individual Award winner is Garra Schluter, Supervisor of Nutrition Services for Bend-La Pine Schools.



Garra was nominated by Adrea Albin, who wrote, “Garra and her team is aware that diet has a long-range effect on health, happiness, education and success, and ensures that healthy meals are available to enhance children’s future and ability to learn.” She also noted that Garra and her team excel in food safety, addressing food insecurity, and making “local” food first.

The Organization Award winner is The Lighthouse Navigation Center, nominated by Colleen Sinsky. On her nomination form, Sinksy wrote that The Lighthouse “has demonstrated outstanding dedication to promoting health and well-being within Deschutes County. As a low-barrier emergency shelter and day space, it provides a vital lifeline for individuals and families experiencing homelessness by offering comprehensive services including health referrals, permanent housing assistance, public benefits access, and a welcoming community.”

The Health Heroes Awards are presented annually by the PHAB in conjunction with National Public Health Week in April and Mental Health Month in May.

