Crooked River Roundup Foundation Awards 10 Scholarships to Central Oregon Students

he Crooked River Roundup Foundation is proud to announce that it has awarded 10 scholarships to deserving students in Central Oregon who are pursuing careers or learning in the fields of ranching, farming, agriculture, and rodeo.The scholarships, valued at $1,000 each, will provide financial support to students who have demonstrated a strong commitment to their academic pursuits and a passion for the western way of life. Scholarships went to the following recipients:1. Andraya McNary-Prineville, OR2. Cutter Marsh-Powell Butte, OR3. Kaylyn Fildes-Prineville, OR4. Lauren Papke-Prineville, OR5. Jesse Wood-Prinevile, OR6. Ninette Garcia- Madras, OR7. Oran Davis- Mitchell, OR8. Tavia Quinn-Prineville, OR9. Wyatt Wood-Prineville, OR10. Zach Levesque-Prineville, OR"We are honored to be able to support these talented young people as they embark on their educational journeys," said Jake Huffman, Education Chair of the Crooked River Roundup Foundation. "Our goal is to help them achieve their dreams and contribute to the future of agriculture and ranching in our community."The scholarship recipients were selected based on their academic performance, extracurricular activities, and involvement in the agricultural community. They will be using the scholarships to attend trade school programs, colleges and universities in the region.The Rural Oregon Community Foundation dba The Crooked River Roundup Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the western heritage and supporting the communities of Central Oregon. Through various initiatives, the Foundation strives to promote agriculture, ranching, and rodeo while providing educational opportunities and community services. Our mission is to Preserve the Western Way of Life.