Deschutes County Accepting Applications For At-Large Planning Commission Member

Deschutes County seeks applications from residents who are interested in serving on the County’s Planning Commission. Applications will be accepted until Friday, February 9, 2024 at 4:00 p.m.



The Planning Commission reviews land use policy and zoning regulations and makes recommendations to the Deschutes County Board of Commissioners. Members are the official citizen involvement committee on land use planning for the unincorporated area of the County, providing a forum for community input.





There is one vacancy on the Planning Commission for an at large member that does not live in the city of Bend, La Pine, Redmond or Sisters. The at large member will complete a term from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2027.





The Planning Commission meets at the Deschutes Services Building (1300 NW Wall Street) in Bend, on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at 5:30 p.m. Additional meetings and locations throughout the County may be required.

Those interested in serving are invited to submit an application, including a letter of interest and resume, describing their interest in rural land use planning issues and ability to serve collaboratively on a committee.





The Planning Commission application can be found at:

· https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/deschutes

Additional information about the Planning Commission can be found here:

· http://www.deschutes.org/cd/page/planning-commission