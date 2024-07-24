Deschutes Historical Museum Antique Fair Takes Place August 10, 2024

T

click to enlarge Deschutes Historical Museum

he Deschutes Historical Museum hosts their third annual Antique Fair Saturday, August 10, 2024 from 9 am to 4 pm.Featuring vendors from around Oregon, discover pre-1970 treasures to expand your collections or inspire your interior design. The Friends of the Museum booth features items donated by the community and membership with proceeds benefiting the Deschutes Historical Museum.The Central Oregon Genealogy Society joins the museum with a booth offering tips for those seeking help pursuing their family research. A registered appraiser will be available from 12-3:00 p.m. to appraise one of your antique items.A $5 contribution will be appreciated for an appraisal. Admission to the museum is free during the event.