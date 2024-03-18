 Deschutes National Forest Selects Permanent Bend-Fort Rock District Ranger | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Our journalism makes a difference, and so can you. Become a Member and support The Source Weekly!
Find out how Support Us

Deschutes National Forest Selects Permanent Bend-Fort Rock District Ranger

Former firefighter is a 24-year veteran of the Forest Service

By

The Deschutes National Forest is pleased to announce the selection of Kevin Stock as the permanent Bend-Fort Rock District Ranger.

“I’m excited to welcome Kevin Stock into his new District Ranger role,” said Deschutes National Forest Supervisor Holly Jewkes. “The District will benefit from his extensive natural resource management experience.” 
click to enlarge Deschutes National Forest Selects Permanent Bend-Fort Rock District Ranger
Deschutes National Forest

Stock is no stranger to Central Oregon; he’s spent 24 years working on the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District throughout his career. Stock was inspired to begin his career in wildland fire following the Awbrey Hall Fire in Bend which burned 22 homes in 1990. Stock worked as a seasonal firefighter on the Lolo National Forest in Montana, and later the Mt. Hood National Forest, before settling into Central Oregon in 1995 where he worked his way up the ranks from handcrew captain to the fire and aviation staff officer in 2021. Stock has also served as one of the incident commanders on Northwest Incident Management Team 8 since 2018.

“My familiarity with Central Oregon and the strong relationships I’ve built throughout my fire management career provide me a solid foundation as I step into this position,” said Stock. “I look forward to applying my leadership experience more broadly to natural resource management at the district level.”

Stock earned an associates of applied science degree in Forest Resources from Mt. Hood Community College. He also received a Professional Certificate in Biological Science from University of Nevada at Las Vegas. In his spare time, he enjoys spending time with his wife and two children recreating on the public lands he protects and loves.

This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Business News
All Business
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

  • The Source Weekly
More »

Digital Edition

This Week

  • March 20-27, 2024

Previous Issues

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation