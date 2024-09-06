Deschutes Public Library to Host Inaugural Festival of Voices

T

click to enlarge Deschutes Public Library

he Deschutes Public Library hosts the Festival of Voices, an inclusive celebration aiming to bring forth the diverse experiences and stories of the Central Oregon community on Saturday, September 21 at Centennial Park in Redmond. This inaugural event will take place on the final Saturday of Welcoming Week (September 13–22), marking a significant moment for the region in fostering inclusion and understanding.In an effort to fill the gap in Deschutes County after the Latino Community Association (LCA) moved the beloved Latino Fest to Madras, Deschutes Public Library began organizing the event with the support of LCA, who generously passed along knowledge and expertise. Inspired by the cultural richness of our community, the Festival of Voices was created to center and amplify the stories and experiences that often go unheard from communities outside the dominant culture while educating the public about the diversity that exists within Central Oregon.“The Festival of Voices is open to anybody who wants learn more about the cultural richness in Central Oregon,” said Deschutes Public Library’s Programs Supervisor Liz Goodrich. “We focus on voices to highlight a broader sense of unity, embracing our similarities while celebrating our differences.”The Festival of Voices will feature 10 community partners with tables, allowing participants to engage in cultural demonstrations, performances and hands-on learning experiences. Drop-in for story time sessions, pick up relevant booklists and complete a scavenger hunt for library swag. A variety of food trucks will be on site and Redmond Mayor Ed Fitch will deliver opening remarks, setting the tone for a day filled with diverse voices and community building. The afternoon concludes with a swearing-in ceremony for new citizens, conducted by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and field officers.“I’m really looking forward to closing out this event with a powerful symbol of inclusion and commitment to our nation from new citizens,” said Goodrich. "Join us to discover the diversity that exists in Deschutes County—a cultural landscape that benefits us all."