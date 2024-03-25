Deschutes River Montessori Turns 15, Celebrates in Big Ways

F ifteen years ago, Deschutes River Montessori School (DRMS) opened its doors and began enriching young minds in Bend through the Montessori Method. This philosophy and approach to education offers self-directed, individualized learning for its students across all curriculum areas: math to language, geography to science, and art to music; as well as promoting autonomy through practical life skills’ development and sensory refinement. Foundational to a Montessori Education is the importance and power of peace in an interconnected world. DRMS is excited to celebrate its milestone 15 year anniversary and invites the families of Bend to join its staff and community of school families in this celebration!



In 2009, DRMS opened its doors in a residential setting in Southwest Bend. The school’s first expansion quickly became necessary and it relocated to the old Working Wonders Museum in the Old Mill District. In Spring 2023, DRMS expanded again to its new location on Simpson Avenue, just west of the Deschutes River. The expansion increased the school's capacity to 100 students between three primary classrooms (ages 3-6) and four toddler classrooms (18-36 months). The new school offers a beautiful, private play yard for its students where they can explore and experience the outdoors daily. Beginning September 2024, DRMS will reopen its extended afternoon program, which will offer elective care from 3-5pm. DRMS also offers before care from 7:30-8:30am with regular school hours 8:30am to 3pm.



These are not the only changes for DRMS, though, as it celebrates 15 years of serving the families of Bend.



This coming June, DRMS will experience its first change in leadership since opening, as Elaine May, the school’s owner and current executive director, joins her husband and co-owner, Michael May, in retirement and they begin a new chapter with their family overseas. Elaine is thrilled to welcome her successor, incoming Executive Director Heather Kulikowsky, who has been an active member of the school’s teaching team. Heather shares “our community at DRMS is incredibly nurturing, sweet, and supportive. We get to learn and develop our capabilities together in remarkable ways every day! We’re excited to grow our offerings to incorporate more enrichment opportunities for students, family education nights, and community events. We are definitely still expanding and still have a few openings for new families to join!”



DRMS is marking its 15th Anniversary with a celebratory Open House on Tuesday, April 30, from 4-5:30pm. Interested families can ask questions, check out the new campus, learn about the benefits of the Montessori Method for their child's early education, and meet the team of teachers and administrators while enjoying light snacks and beverages. Onsite enrollment perks for families who have found DRMS to be the right fit for their family will also be available.





