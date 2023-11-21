Discover Your Forest And Deschutes National Forest Host Holiday Festivities For Fourth Graders

Discover Your Forest, the nonprofit partner of the Deschutes National Forest, and the Deschutes National Forest are hosting two opportunities for fourth graders and their families to pick up their free Every Kid Outdoors pass and holiday tree permit.





click to enlarge Every Kid Outdoors

The events will be held Saturday, November 25, and Sunday, November 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cascade Lakes Welcome Station located at 18500 Century Drive in Bend. The events will be held outdoors. Participants are encouraged to dress in warm layers and come prepared for winter weather.

Fourth graders and their families can pick up their Every Kid Outdoors pass and Deschutes National Forest holiday tree permit. Both are free of charge. Fourth graders must be present to be issued their Every Kid Outdoors pass.

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in an ornament hunt and enjoy holiday crafts. Forest rangers will be onsite to provide tips for cutting holiday trees, share ideas for holiday decorations using forest products and answer questions about winter recreation.

The Every Kid Outdoors initiative is a national program to encourage children to visit national parks, forests, and public lands. The program provides a free annual interagency pass to current fourth grade students and their families. This pass covers recreation day use fees on federal lands across the country. People can visit everykidoutdoors.gov to learn more. In addition, Every Kid Outdoors pass holders also receive a free holiday permit for the Deschutes National Forest.

For more information, contact Karen Walsh, Executive Director, Discover Your Forest at (541) 383-4771.



