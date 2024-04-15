 District Attorney Hosts Restorative Justice Workshop | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
District Attorney Hosts Restorative Justice Workshop

The Deschutes County District Attorney’s office is proud to announce the upcoming "Expanding Restorative Justice in Oregon Workshop," in partnership with Community Solutions of Central Oregon, Thrive Central Oregon, and Deschutes Defenders. This event is scheduled to take place from April 15th through April 17th, at the Riverhouse on the Deschutes Convention Center, and aims to foster dialogue, share best practices, and explore innovative approaches to advancing restorative justice principles across Oregon.
click to enlarge District Attorney Hosts Restorative Justice Workshop
Oregon Restorative Justice

The workshop will bring together key stakeholders, including prosecutors, law enforcement, victim advocates, and restorative justice practitioners, to engage in insightful discussions and collaborative problem-solving sessions. Participants will learn from experts in the field, share their experiences, and explore practical strategies for implementing restorative justice practices in their communities. Keynote presentations, interactive panels, and breakout sessions will cover a wide range of topics, including funding, data collection, restorative justice diversion programs, partnership development, and volunteer recruitment and training.

Key presenters include:
  • Representative Jason Kropf, State Representative of Oregon House District 54 – Legislative Update.
  • Motus Theater’s JustUs Project, Stories from the Frontlines of the Criminal Legal System
  • Dr. Katherine Beckett, Chair and Professor in the Department of Law, Societies and Justice and S. Frank Miyamoto Professor of Sociology at the University of Washington – Why Restorative Justice?
  • Jane Piper, Rape Survivor, Advocate for Survivors of Sexual Assault, and Restorative Justice Facilitator - The Other Side of Violence

The District Attorney is hosting this event in conjunction with its work on the Emerging Adult Program (EAP), a restorative justice initiative for 18-24-year-olds who have committed a crime in Deschutes County. The EAP and the workshop are supported by Award No. RJ-23-08 awarded by the State of Oregon, through its Criminal Justice Commission.

For more information on the Expanding Restorative Justice in Oregon workshop or the Deschutes County Emerging Adult Program please visit:

  • Expanding Restorative Justice in Oregon Workshop - https://www.dcda.us/criminal-justice/rjworkshop/
  • EAP - https://www.dcda.us/criminal-justice/emerging-adult-program-eap/
This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.

