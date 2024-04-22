 District Attorney Hosts Veterans Intervention Strategy (VIS) Mentor Informational Drop-In | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
District Attorney Hosts Veterans Intervention Strategy (VIS) Mentor Informational Drop-In

When: Thursday, May 23, 2024 from 3:30pm – 5:00pm

Where: Downtown Bend Public Library – Meyer Room
Deschutes County DA


Purpose: Open for anyone interested in becoming a veteran mentor, interested parties are welcome to drop by from 3:30 - 5pm and learn more about the program and mentorship opportunities and requirements. DA program staff, Vet Center staff, and current VIS mentors will be present to advise and answer questions.

Registration: Registration is requested but not required for drop-in. Registration and more details can be found at www.cognitoforms.com/DeschutesCounty2/VISMentor

The Veterans Intervention Strategy (VIS) is a veteran-focused diversion program that provides justice-involved veterans the opportunity to transform their lives through treatment and support.

Veterans returning after deployment face monumental challenges including combat wounds, TBI, PTSD, strained relationships, homelessness, unemployment, and significant reintegration issues. These challenges when not effectively treated and managed, can lead some veterans into the criminal justice system.

Members of our own community are dealing with these issues, and the VIS helps justice involved veterans change their lives. Be part of this important program and become a VIS Mentor!

For more information on the Veterans Intervention Strategy please visit: www.dcda.us/criminal-justice/veterans-intervention-strategy-vis/

This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.

Digital Edition

This Week

  • April 17-24, 2024

Previous Issues

