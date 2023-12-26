EDCO’s Annual Luncheon Returns Thursday, February 8th, Featuring Futurist And Bestselling Author April Rinne

Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO) will host its Annual Luncheon on Thursday, February 8, 2024, from 11:00 am – 1:30 pm at The Riverhouse on the Deschutes.



The Annual Luncheon is a tradition providing the Central Oregon business community an opportunity to hear nationally and internationally recognized business leaders discuss current and future economic trends and business best practices. The 2024 keynote speaker will be April Rinne, Futurist and bestselling author.





Courtesy EDCO Futurist & bestselling author April Rinne, keynote speaker at EDCO's 2024 Annual Luncheon

2024 EDCO Annual Luncheon Keynote Speaker

April Rinne | Futurist and Bestselling Author

From ‘What Is’ to ‘What If’: A Shift from Predicting to Preparing for the Future

Rinne helps individuals and organizations rethink and reshape their relationships with change, uncertainty and a world in flux. She’s a trusted advisor, speaker, investor, lawyer, global development executive, adventurer, and insatiable handstander.

Her accolades include being ranked one of the 50 leading female futurists in the world. She’s a Harvard Law School graduate, a Young Global Leader at the World Economic Forum, a member of the Silicon Guild and Thinkers50 Radar, and author of Flux: 8 Superpowers for Thriving in Constant Change.

Cost and Registration



$104 EDCO Members

$128 Non-Members

Tickets and tables can be purchased online here.

Become an EDCO Member here.