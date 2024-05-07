E very Child Central Oregon (ECCO) is thrilled to announce its partnership with the Deschutes Children's Foundation (DCF), a renowned community organization dedicated to supporting children and families in Central Oregon. Through this collaboration, ECCO—a 501(c)3 nonprofit that fights relentlessly for the well-being of Central Oregon children and families impacted by foster care—has been welcomed as a partner at the Becky Johnson Community Center in Redmond. This collaboration marks a milestone in both organizations' commitment to community service and support.

"We are excited to welcome this new partner to Deschutes Children’s Foundation at our Becky Johnson Center Campus," said Cassi MacQueen, executive director at Deschutes Children’s Foundation. "Their commitment to diversity, inclusion and community support perfectly aligns with our mission, and we look forward to the positive impact we can achieve together." Melissa Williams, ECCO’s executive director, expressed joy and gratitude about the partnership, stating, "This collaboration not only provides us with a physical 'home base' office space but also opens doors to new opportunities for collective growth. We are beyond excited about this opportunity—it’s truly a gift that will keep on giving!"



By joining forces with DCF and establishing a presence at the Becky Johnson Community Center, ECCO aims to expand its reach and impact, making a positive, lasting difference in the lives of children and families experiencing foster care throughout the community.

The Becky Johnson Community Center, managed by DCF, is a hub for numerous nonprofit organizations and community partners that offer vital resources and services to children and families in need. As part of this partnership, DCF is generously providing ECCO with two office spaces at the Redmond-based center, along with access to communal meeting areas, fostering an environment of collaboration and growth.This new space represents a pivotal moment for ECCO. It’s the first time since the nonprofit’s 2019 launch that it will have dedicated office spaces for its executive director and project manager roles. The locale will also enhance accessibility for ECCO’s community partners and clients, plus enable ECCO to align itself with a well-established organization committed to similar values and goals.