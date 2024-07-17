Exciting New E-bike Rental and Adventure Hub opens in Maupin, Oregon

O

utdoor adventurers now have even more ways and reasons to explore the scenic Deschutes River canyon throughout Maupin via premium E-bikes. Gear Up Maupin is a new E-Bike Rental and Adventure Hub in this recreation destination known for world-class rafting, fishing, cycling, unique geology, and a rich history and culture.Cyclists from Portland and Vancouver have already discovered the variety of peaceful gravel, country, and dirt routes throughout the sunny region. In addition to enjoying a wild and scenic river route and stunning views of Mt. Hood and the Cascades, riders can check out an old ghost town. There are tasty opportunities to indulge in local cuisine and refreshments along the way. The challenge is that most routes have arduous hills to climb, making it less accessible for those who aren’t in top shape to pedal throughout the terrain.On E-bikes, riders can easily power up the hills using pedal assistance and/or a throttle for the extra power boost and exhilaration.“We offer casual recreationists an exciting opportunity to experience the region with ease and comfort cruising high quality electric bikes,” according to Gear Up Maupin owner, Paula Latasa. “Riding the river’s edge on the Sherar’s Falls Scenic Bikeway is the most popular route and a personal favorite.”Riders are treated to spectacular views of the river canyon with rafters, fishers, and birds navigating the roaring rapids and sparkling water of the Deschutes. “It's a dramatically different experience to ride on an E-bike, feeling the breeze and hearing the birds call above the rush of the rapids,” Latasa added.In addition to 3 different styles of E-bike rentals, Gear Up Maupin offers a colorful collection of affordable and gently used adventure clothing and gear. Delicious and nutritious beverages and light snacks are available to help fuel the ride. The business also carries river and reef-safe sunscreens, bug sprays, soaps and more.The Adventure Hub is open Thursday through Tuesday from 8:30 – 6 pm. Customers wanting to beat the heat can make a special advance reservation for an early morning or sunset ride. Bookings can be made on-line or in the showroom at 206 Elrod.Groups of 4 or larger wanting even more excitement can sign up for a package that includes a half or full day rafting trip with one of the local outfitters. Those interested need to call at least a week in advance to book an E-bike Rafting package.For a more enriching adventure, the Hub will connect visitors with Delson Suppah, Sr., for a unique storytelling experience at Sherar’s Falls—the sacred lands and fishing grounds of the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs bands. Suppah is a Taix’ Band elder, Indian legend Explore Deschutes River Canyons & Valleys with ease and style cruising premium E-bikes in scenic Maupin. Find great deals on gently used adventure clothing and gear. storyteller, and tribal historian offering an authentic and insightful look into the traditions, history, and legends of the local tribal bands. Suppah will be hosting a special story telling at Gear Up Maupin, July 13th at 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.According to Latasa, groups of riders on both E-bikes and traditional bikes ride through the community. Cyclists can now invite less experienced riders to rent an E-bike and join them on a Maupin riding adventure.Gear Up Maupin is conveniently located between Portland, Hood River, and Bend. A small percentage of profits will be donated to a tribal non-profit and the Deschutes River Alliance.