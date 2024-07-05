 Great Old Broads for Wilderness Host Press Conference at Senator Wyden’s Portland Office Ahead Of State-wide Day of Action Decrying Inaction on Owyhee Canyonlands National Monument | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Great Old Broads for Wilderness (“Broads”), a grassroots movement of seasoned women who work to preserve wild lands for future generations, is bringing the push for an Owyhee Canyonlands National Monument to U.S. Senator Ron Wyden’s doorstep.

Great Old Broads for Wilderness
As the clock ticks on the opportunity to secure permanent protection for the Owyhee, the Broads are gathering at each of Sen. Wyden’s Oregon U.S. Senate offices to make their voices heard.

As part of the state-wide day of action, Broads will hold a press conference outside of Sen. Wyden’s Portland office while simultaneously rallying in front of his offices in Bend, Eugene, La Grande, Medford, and Salem, along with coalition members .

A self-proclaimed bunch of “feisty lady hikers,” Broads represents a key voice—though one too often overlooked—in the environmental and conservation movements: that of older women.

After decades of advocacy for Oregon’s iconic Owyhee Canyonlands—the greatest remaining conservation opportunity in the American West—the Broads want to see protection in their lifetimes and are calling on Senator Wyden to take immediate action to support a monument designation.

This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.

