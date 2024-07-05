Great Old Broads for Wilderness Host Press Conference at Senator Wyden’s Portland Office Ahead Of State-wide Day of Action Decrying Inaction on Owyhee Canyonlands National Monument

As part of the state-wide day of action, Broads will hold a press conference outside of Sen. Wyden’s Portland office while simultaneously rallying in front of his offices in Bend, Eugene, La Grande, Medford, and Salem, along with coalition members .
A self-proclaimed bunch of “feisty lady hikers,” Broads represents a key voice—though one too often overlooked—in the environmental and conservation movements: that of older women.
After decades of advocacy for Oregon’s iconic Owyhee Canyonlands—the greatest remaining conservation opportunity in the American West—the Broads want to see protection in their lifetimes and are calling on Senator Wyden to take immediate action to support a monument designation.