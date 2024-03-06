 Hayden Homes Named 2023 Company of the Year By Idaho Home Builders Association | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Hayden Homes Named 2023 Company of the Year By Idaho Home Builders Association

Award honors Hayden Homes’ leadership in the home building industry

By

In recognition of its decades of exemplary leadership in the industry, the Northwest’s largest privately owned home builder, Hayden Homes, has been awarded the Idaho Home Builders Association 2023 Company of the Year.

In bestowing the honor, IHBA celebrates member companies that make significant contributions to the industry, to their local home builders associations, and to their communities.
click to enlarge Hayden Homes Named 2023 Company of the Year By Idaho Home Builders Association
Hayden Homes

“Hayden Homes is a leader in both home building and community building," said Heather Hering Brown, IHBA Board President. "From quality to customer service to charitable giving – we are proud to lift up this company as a model for the role our industry can play in supporting Idaho families. Thank you, Hayden Homes, for being a bright light in our communities and inspiring others."

Nominations for the Company of the Year originate at the local level and are passed on to the state organization’s Past Presidents Council for the final selection, said IHBA Executive Officer Rose Almanza. The award has been presented since 1982 and previous winners include construction firms, lenders, design companies and HVAC contractors.

Hayden Homes has built 4,400 homes in Idaho, and contributed $60 million in impact fees to local communities. The company has been ranked in the top five Best Companies to Work for in Idaho for the past five years. “Hayden Home is deeply humbled to receive this honor from our friends at the Idaho Home Builders Association,” said Tim Mokwa, regional director of Hayden Homes. “As a company we are committed to our Give As You Go™ philosophy of building a strong community so we can all live fulfilled lives. We hope this recognition will inspire all of us to help improve the communities where we work and live.”

For more information visit Hayden-Homes.com.

- This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.

