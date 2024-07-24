Hayden Homes VP Appointed to Governor's Regional Solutions Advisory Committee

H

ayden Homes Vice President of Community Engagement and Giving Deborah Flagan is grateful to be selected to join Governor Tina Kotek’s Regional Solutions Advisory Committee (RSAC) for the Central Oregon Region. The appointment was announced earlier this month.The committee will provide input and recommendations around community issues and economic development. Flagan brings a unique perspective to the group with a deep background in housing and community engagement across the Northwest. Governor Kotek chose the committee members for their leadership, exceptional skills and dedication to their communities.Flagan has served as a leader at Hayden Homes for more than 24 years, where her focus on community engagement, philanthropic giving, workforce development and marketing initiatives that support housing solutions have been instrumental in the company’s growth to become the largest private home builder in the Northwest. Deb has also helped support Hayden Homes’ contributions to-date of more than $70 million in charitable giving to community needs.“Central Oregon’s Regional Solutions Advisory Committee is a valuable sounding board for helping to elevate our most pressing regional issues and opportunities for partnership to the Governor’s attention,” said Flagan. “I feel honored to sit alongside so many esteemed colleagues from our region to work on behalf of Central Oregonians.”Flagan will join committee members including COIC Executive Director Tammy Baney, who is also the convenor of the committee; Jefferson County Commissioner Kelly Simmelink; Bend City Manager Eric King; EDCO Executive Director Jon Stark; The Roundhouse Foundation Grants Manager Chaney Coman; and Tribal Representative Gordon Scott.The committee is expected to meet twice before the end of the year to review and adopt a committee charter and identify regional priorities. Their second meeting will provide an opportunity for public engagement. Learn more about the Regional Solutions Advisory Committee by subscribing to their bi-weekly newsletter, the Regional Solutions Exchange.