Heart of Oregon Corps Presents Sponsorship Opportunities For 7th Annual Farm To Fork Dinner & Fundraiser

Heart of Oregon Corps invites Central Oregon businesses to elevate their brand by becoming sponsors of the highly anticipated 7th annual Farm to Fork Dinner & Fundraiser, taking place on Friday, May 31, 2024 at the scenic Tetherow Resort. Sponsorship packages, ranging from $500 to $3,000, offer a range of benefits, including reserved seats and prominent recognition at the dinner.





Heart of Oregon Corp





The evening will include a locally sourced meal, complimentary beer and wine, live music, and opportunities to support local youth and young adults. Heart of Oregon participants will share their transformative experiences and the impact the programs have had on their lives. All proceeds raised will directly support Heart of Oregon Corps’ mission to empower youth and young adults through employment, job training, education, and service to Central Oregon communities.

Heart of Oregon Corps powerfully engages local youth ages 16-24 in meaningful, growth filled workforce development and educational opportunities. With the goal of career readiness, Heart of Oregon programs provide training and certification in the fields of conservation, construction, childcare, and customer service. Since 2000, 4,750 Heart of Oregon youth have built 36 affordable homes, improved 48,000 acres of public lands, and earned $2 million+ in AmeriCorps scholarships.

Mike’s Fence Center returns as the Title Sponsor for a third year, continuing to champion Heart of Oregon’s work in the community. Limited corporate table sponsorships are available, with details available at https://heartoforegon.org/news-events/fundraising-events/.

