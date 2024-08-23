Heaven Can Wait celebrates 25 years of raising funds for breast cancer

C

St. Charles Health System

ommunity members are invited to take part in the 25th annual Heaven Can Wait 5K fundraiser to support breast cancer in Central Oregon. Registration is open now for the event set Sunday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. at Redmond High School.Over the years, this family-friendly walk/run has raised hundreds of thousands for Sara’s Project, which helps provide vital support services to people in Central Oregon with breast cancer.“Heaven Can Wait is a time to show love and support for the breast cancer community in Central Oregon, including patients, survivors, family members and caregivers,” said Jenny O’Bryan, Executive Director for St. Charles Foundation. “This year will be particularly special, as we celebrate the 25th anniversary of Heaven Can Wait.”O’Bryan says organizers have a lot of fun extras in store and want to raise the bar for support. “In honor of our 25th year, we hope to raise an additional $25K for patient support programs that help provide free wigs, post-surgical bras, transportation, education of early detection and massage therapies for those in need,” said O’Bryan.This year’s event will kick off at Redmond High School’s football stadium and will wind through Dry Canyon. Dogs are not permitted at the event. Individuals can sign up online at HeavenCanWait.org. Individuals can also sign up to volunteer to support the event.