Heritage Brand Opens Doors To The Public For The First Time In 2024

Locally made luxury handbag company, Heritage Brand, has announced that they will be open to the public for First Friday on February 2, 2024 from 10:00am to 6:00pm.





click to enlarge Heritage Brand

Each Heritage handbag is designed and crafted by local leather artisans in a building that feels more like a luxury space than a workshop.







Usually closed to the public, with the exception of private shopping appointments, this First Friday is an opportunity for the curious to see their one of a kind creations in person. Heritage Brand boasts four different styles of handbags with the most popular being a shoulder-carry western classic called The Marilyn Bag.





Founded in 2002, Heritage Brand has designed and manufactured high-end leather goods that are sold throughout the world. All items are handcrafted in Bend, OR.





Heritage Brand Open House

First Friday February 2, 2024

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

19885 7th St, Bend, OR 97703