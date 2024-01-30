Heritage Brand Opens Doors To The Public For The First Time In 2024

Locally made luxury handbag company, Heritage Brand, has announced that they will be open to the public for First Friday on February 2, 2024 from 10:00am to 6:00pm.
Usually closed to the public, with the exception of private shopping appointments, this First Friday is an opportunity for the curious to see their one of a kind creations in person. Heritage Brand boasts four different styles of handbags with the most popular being a shoulder-carry western classic called The Marilyn Bag.
Heritage Brand Open House
First Friday February 2, 2024
10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
19885 7th St, Bend, OR 97703
This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.