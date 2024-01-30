 Heritage Brand Opens Doors To The Public For The First Time In 2024 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Our journalism makes a difference, and so can you. Become a Member and support The Source Weekly!
Find out how Support Us

Heritage Brand Opens Doors To The Public For The First Time In 2024

By

Locally made luxury handbag company, Heritage Brand, has announced that they will be open to the public for First Friday on February 2, 2024 from 10:00am to 6:00pm.

click to enlarge Heritage Brand Opens Doors To The Public For The First Time In 2024
Heritage Brand
Each Heritage handbag is designed and crafted by local leather artisans in a building that feels more like a luxury space than a workshop.



Usually closed to the public, with the exception of private shopping appointments, this First Friday is an opportunity for the curious to see their one of a kind creations in person. Heritage Brand boasts four different styles of handbags with the most popular being a shoulder-carry western classic called The Marilyn Bag.

Founded in 2002, Heritage Brand has designed and manufactured high-end leather goods that are sold throughout the world. All items are handcrafted in Bend, OR.


Heritage Brand Open House

First Friday February 2, 2024

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

19885 7th St, Bend, OR 97703


This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Business News
All Business

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Business News

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • January 24-29, 2025

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation