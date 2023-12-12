 High Desert Food & Farm Alliance Invites Central Oregon Farmers To Apply For Efficiency Grants | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
High Desert Food & Farm Alliance Invites Central Oregon Farmers To Apply For Efficiency Grants

The High Desert Food & Farm Alliance (HDFFA) is pleased to announce the launch of the 2024 On-Farm Efficiency Grant which invites Central Oregon farmers to apply for up to $3,000 in grant funds for on-farm improvements and purchases. Applications are open from now to January 15th, 2024. HDFFA is invested in increasing the ability of regional farmers and ranchers to overcome shocks and strains on their operations by providing financial support for on-farm infrastructure, supplies, and professional development.

Since the launch of the competitive On-Farm Efficiency Grant Program in 2021, HDFFA has disseminated over $75,000 to local producers for infrastructure and equipment purchases to build the capacity and resiliency of farmer businesses. This year, HDFFA will distribute up to $25,000, meaning at least eight projects will receive an award. Funding this year is generously provided by a private donor and through the USDA NIFA Community Food Project.

“The high numbers of applications we have received for this grant in previous years really attests to the need for direct infusions of funds in small farms. We are thrilled to offer this opportunity for the third year in a row. With the thin margins and unpredictable markets that many producers face, even a small boost can lead to a notable economic impact and affect in our food system,” says HDFFA’s Agricultural Support Manager, Andrea Smith. HDFFA is pleased to have offered at least one grant or award opportunity for producers since 2018.

One 2022 On-Farm Efficiency Grant awardee expressed: “[This grant] created an economic impact for my farm business of $15,000 in the very first year. Thank you HDFFA for recognizing that, by investing on-farm infrastructure, the ripple effect is resilient farm businesses and a strong local food community.”

Applicants must be located in Crook, Deschutes, or Jefferson Counties or the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. They must be operational during the upcoming 2024 growing season, primarily sell their products within Central Oregon, and be mindful of the environmental impact of their operation. Grants will require a 50% match in funds, which can be provided through cash and/or labor. HDFFA’s Agricultural Support Manager will host a virtual informational session for potential applicants to answer questions and provide logistical support on Friday, December 15th at 11am. For access to the link, register at: hdffa.ofeg-zoom. Application materials will be available in English and Spanish.

Learn more and apply at hdffa.org/ofeg.

This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.


