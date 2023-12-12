High Desert Food & Farm Alliance Invites Central Oregon Farmers To Apply For Efficiency Grants

The High
Desert Food & Farm Alliance (HDFFA) is pleased to announce the launch of
the 2024 On-Farm Efficiency Grant which invites Central Oregon farmers to apply
for up to $3,000 in grant funds for on-farm improvements and purchases.
Applications are open from now to January 15th, 2024. HDFFA is invested in
increasing the ability of regional farmers and ranchers to overcome shocks and
strains on their operations by providing financial support for on-farm
infrastructure, supplies, and professional development.
Since the
launch of the competitive On-Farm Efficiency Grant Program in 2021, HDFFA has
disseminated over $75,000 to local producers for infrastructure and equipment
purchases to build the capacity and resiliency of farmer businesses. This year,
HDFFA will distribute up to $25,000, meaning at least eight projects will
receive an award. Funding this year is generously provided by a private donor
and through the USDA NIFA Community Food Project.
“The high
numbers of applications we have received for this grant in previous years
really attests to the need for direct infusions of funds in small farms. We are
thrilled to offer this opportunity for the third year in a row. With the thin
margins and unpredictable markets that many producers face, even a small boost
can lead to a notable economic impact and affect in our food system,” says
HDFFA’s Agricultural Support Manager, Andrea Smith. HDFFA is pleased to have offered
at least one grant or award opportunity for producers since 2018.
One 2022
On-Farm Efficiency Grant awardee expressed: “[This grant] created an economic
impact for my farm business of $15,000 in the very first year. Thank you HDFFA
for recognizing that, by investing on-farm infrastructure, the ripple effect is
resilient farm businesses and a strong local food community.”
Applicants
must be located in Crook, Deschutes, or Jefferson Counties or the Confederated
Tribes of Warm Springs. They must be operational during the upcoming 2024
growing season, primarily sell their products within Central Oregon, and be
mindful of the environmental impact of their operation. Grants will require a
50% match in funds, which can be provided through cash and/or labor. HDFFA’s
Agricultural Support Manager will host a virtual informational session for
potential applicants to answer questions and provide logistical support on
Friday, December 15th at 11am. For access to the link, register at: hdffa.ofeg-zoom.
Application materials will be available in English and Spanish.
Learn more
and apply at
hdffa.org/ofeg.
This
story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news
team.