I Like Pie Raises $34,000 for Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend, Attracts Record-breaking 2,800 Participants

Cascade Relays Foundation and FootZone reports the I Like Pie Thanksgiving morning race raised $34,000 for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend.

The 2023 I Like Pie event had an increase of 1,000 participants compared to 2022. 2,800 individuals of all ages and backgrounds participated in the untimed run/walk which ended with pie for breakfast.

$34,000 was raised to support the programs and initiatives provided by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend. "Every dollar raised by I Like Pie supports our youth and mission at our Clubhouses in Bend," said Bess Goggins, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend. "Not only do our youth feel the love and support of our generous, committed community, but they also feel seen, valued, and heard in ways that make them feel special, which is important every day and especially during the holiday season. Thank you, thank you to Cascade Relays, FootZone, our sponsors, and I Like Pie attendees for raising an incredible amount that positively impacts our youth every day!"

The I Like Pie event has become a beloved Thanksgiving tradition in Bend, bringing together families, friends, and neighbors for a day of gratitude, fitness, and pie.


This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.

