IN OUR BACKYARD, in partnership with Bend Women’s Expo, Hosts Pink Duck 5k to stop human trafficking

Join the Pink Duck 5k to raise awareness.Together, we will race to speak up and stop human trafficking in a positive way in Central Oregon! A friendly 5k for all ages; you can run or walk along a marked trail to support an anti-trafficking nonprofit IN OUR BACKYARD. Participants can register at www.InOurBackyard.orgDUCK TRAIL FUN HUNT- Children can participate in the Fun Duck Hunt, collecting rubber duckies along the pathway. Children who collect duckies can turn them in for a prize at the end of the 5K at the Bend Women's Expo. WEAR YOUR PINK! Think pink, think feathers, think big! The best-dressed winner will receive the "Most Spirited” Award. The fun run/trail walk starts at 10:00 AM, with participant registration beginning at 8:00 AM at Seventh Mountain Resort.“This fun run is a way to get everyone involved and speak up about human trafficking,” said Melissa Alvarez, Mobilization and Partner Manager of IOB. “We truly believe education and awareness are key to preventing human trafficking, so we have to keep speaking up about it to our children, our friends, and our family.”Participants are invited to a complimentary entry to the Bend Women’s Expo right afterward at the exact location. Results and prizes will be announced at a panel discussion with Cheryl Csiky, Executive Director of IOB, and survivor artist Lily Lawson. Hear why Lily speaks up to prevent human trafficking from happening to one more child!Proceeds support IN OUR BACKYARD's mission to create a world where everyone can live in Freedom. Help protect youth and victims of trafficking by creating a pathway to Freedom! Your race protects more than 100 human trafficking victims during our Super Bowl intel operation in partnership with law enforcement and over 10,000 local youth through IOB's prevention program, Teens Against Trafficking.For more info on the Bend's Women's Expo, go to: www.bendwomensexpo.com