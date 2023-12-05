InMotion Training Studio Celebrates 15 Years

InMotion Training Studio announces its 15-year anniversary milestone. Founded in 2008 by Shannon Segerstrom, a 4th generation Bendite, InMotion Training Studio has been a beacon of health and wellness, offering innovative fitness solutions to the community.





click to enlarge InMotion Training Studio

Like many businesses, the studio faced its fair share of hurdles during the pandemic. InMotion Training Studio embraced the opportunity to evolve to better meet the needs of clients, shifting from traditional classes to a more personalized and intimate setting with a Small Group Personal Training format.

“Most group classes utilize a one size fits all approach that isn't ideal for many of our participants. Because each person is unique and comes to us with a variety of needs based on multiple factors including exercise experience, injuries, lifestyle, goals and more. Our goal is to take care of the individual needs of each participant while still allowing them to enjoy the fun and camaraderie of a group class,” states owner Segerstrom. “As we reflect on the past 15 years, we express our heartfelt gratitude to our loyal clients, dedicated staff, and the community that has supported us through thick and thin. InMotion Training Studio looks forward to the next chapter of our fitness journey, continuing to inspire and transform lives for many years to come.”

InMotion Training Studio is located at 1279 NE 2nd St. in Bend.