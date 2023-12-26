Karen Koppel Joins Aligned Commercial Real Estate

Karen Koppel, CCIM has joined Aligned Commercial Real Estate as a broker, specializing in sales and leasing of commercial real estate in Central Oregon focusing on retail, medical, office and industrial properties.





click to enlarge Aligned Commercial Real Estate

Koppel has six years in the commercial real estate industry and is also a licensed architect in Arizona and Colorado. She has worked or volunteered for a variety of non-profits and is currently on the board of Abilitree and the Oregon/SW Washington CCIM Chapter.

Aligned Founder Ken Streater states, “Karen is a full-hearted person who brings care, compassion, a deep skill set, and dedication to her clients and community. Her unique background as a seasoned professional commercial broker, as an architect who helped develop venues for the Olympics and Paralympics in Salt Lake City and Vancouver, BC, and as a member of various charitable organization boards over the past several years, allows her to engage with clients using a supportive, community-focused, and collaborative approach. This fits well with how Aligned Commercial Real Estate does business. We are honored to have Karen on the team.”