Karen Koppel Joins Aligned Commercial Real Estate

Karen Koppel, CCIM has joined Aligned Commercial Real Estate as a broker, specializing in sales and leasing of commercial real estate in Central Oregon focusing on retail, medical, office and industrial properties.
Aligned Founder Ken Streater states, “Karen is a full-hearted person who brings care, compassion, a deep skill set, and dedication to her clients and community. Her unique background as a seasoned professional commercial broker, as an architect who helped develop venues for the Olympics and Paralympics in Salt Lake City and Vancouver, BC, and as a member of various charitable organization boards over the past several years, allows her to engage with clients using a supportive, community-focused, and collaborative approach. This fits well with how Aligned Commercial Real Estate does business. We are honored to have Karen on the team.”