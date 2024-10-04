La Pine Community Health Center Named a Top Workplace by the Oregonian

L

click to enlarge La Pine Community Health Center

a Pine Community Health Center (LCHC) is proud to announce its recognition as one of the Top Workplaces of 2024 by The Oregonian. This prestigious accolade is awarded based on the results of an extensive employee feedback survey, measuring aspects such as work environment, alignment of values, and the effectiveness of management.LCHC stands out in this regional survey that encompasses numerous businesses across Oregon and southern Washington, highlighting its commitment to creating a supportive and engaging work environment. The recognition underscores LCHC’s dedication to not only providing exceptional health care but also fostering a workplace culture that promotes professional growth and personal fulfillment among its staff.“It is an honor and privilege to be recognized for the third time—two consecutive years—as a Top Workplace,” stated Erin Trapp, Chief Executive Officer of LCHC. “Since becoming CEO at La Pine Community Health Center, my focus has been twofold: improving the employee experience by creating a workplace where staff are eager to work every day and empowering them to be change agents who actively enhance the quality of care we provide to our community. We have an amazing team of dedicated employees who show up every day to make a difference. I feel fortunate for the opportunity to lead the LCHC team.”The Top Workplaces list is determined solely based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection.This recognition not only celebrates the success of LCHC but also encourages other companies in the region to strive for a workplace culture that respects and values its employees. LCHC remains dedicated to maintaining its status as a top workplace and continuing to serve the La Pine community with excellence.