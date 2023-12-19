Lay It Out Events Unveils Exciting 2024 Event Lineup, Continuing A Legacy Of Community Support And Entertainment

Lay It Out Events (LIOE) announces its lineup of diverse events scheduled for 2024. As the leading producer of over 20 festivals, races, and contract events annually, LIOE continues to set the stage for unforgettable experiences while championing local nonprofits and charities.



click to enlarge LIOE

For nearly every event, a portion of proceeds is dedicated to supporting local nonprofit organizations. Over the past decade, LIOE has proudly contributed over $300,000 to vital nonprofit groups across the Northwest.

2024 Event Highlights:

The Cascades Wedding Show

Date: Saturday, January 20, 2024

Central Oregon's premier one-day event for event professionals to connect with soon-to-be-wedded couples. Raffles, bouquet toss prizes, and more!

Bend Winterfest

Dates: Friday, Saturday & Sunday, February 16-18, 2024

Embrace the enchantment of winter at the Northwest's largest winter festival, offering a magical experience in the heart of the Old Mill. Ice carving, live music, stunning light art installations and more await!

2024 Bend Women’s Expo

Date: May 4, 2024

An empowering day-long celebration of women, featuring an array of vendors, workshops, and presentations catering to women’s diverse interests and needs.

Bend Summer Festival

Dates: Friday – Sunday, July 12–14, 2024

Drawing over 75,000 visitors, this festival is a showcase of fine food, libations, artistry, and live music throughout Downtown Bend.

Balloons Over Bend

Dates: Friday–Sunday, July 26 – 28, 2024

Experience the breathtaking sight of hot air balloons drifting across the sky. Join us for the Night Glow on Friday evening or watch the balloons take flight each morning throughout the weekend.

Theater in the Park: Mamma Mia!

Dates: Friday & Saturday, August 16 & 17, 2024

An evening of entertainment set against the scenic beauty of the Deschutes River and Mirror Pond. This year's production will bring the hit musical Mamma Mia to life!

Little Woody Barrel-Aged Brewfest

Dates: Friday & Saturday, Aug. 30 & 31, 2024

Celebrate the craftsmanship of barrel-aged beverages amidst live music, food trucks, and engaging activities. Don't forget to join the Bend Beer Run on Saturday featuring four beer stops along the way and finishing at the Little Woody.

Bend Fall Fest

Dates: Friday – Sunday, October 4 – 6, 2024

Enjoy the harvest season with music, food, art, and the warmth of community in Downtown Bend.