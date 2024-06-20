Longstanding Central Oregon Fundraiser High Desert Rendezvous Returns August 24

I

t’s time to secure your seats! Tickets are now available for the High Desert Museum’s annual fundraiser, High Desert Rendezvous. Returning for its 35th year on Saturday, August 24, Rendezvous promises an evening of celebration in support of the Museum’s dynamic programs, exhibitions and wildlife.“Rendezvous proves to be a highlight of the summer season year after year,” said Museum Executive Director Dana Whitelaw, Ph.D. “We’re excited to see old friends and make new ones as we celebrate the Museum’s accomplishments and raise a glass to our generous community.”Also, raffle ticket sales are already underway to name the Museum’s new aplomado falcon. The lucky winner, to be selected during Rendezvous, will not only have the honor of naming the falcon but will also receive additional perks, including a behind-the-scenes wildlife tour, meet and greet with the falcon, a High Desert Museum Family Membership, eight tickets to the Raptors of the Desert Sky 2025 show, a falcon stuffed animal and a framed naming certificate.The winner does not have to be at Rendezvous to win. The chosen name should resonate with the essence of the High Desert, pay homage to the aplomado falcon and be appropriate for the Museum's audiences. Tickets are $25 each and only 750 will be sold.They can be purchased today at highdesertmuseum.org/hdr. The Rendezvous experience begins at the Museum's entrance, where guests are warmly welcomed by animal ambassadors like the golden eagle, porcupine and desert tortoise.Inside a hosted bar and delectable appetizers await, alongside previews of the evening’s live auction items and an opportunity to bid on exquisite artworks showcased in the juried exhibition, Art in the West. This exceptional exhibition opens at the Museum on Saturday, July 20, with a detailed gallery guide available online on July 13 at highdesertmuseum.org/aiw.As the evening progresses, guests are invited to dine under an outdoor tent decorated with twinkling lights. Amid the ambiance, there's much to indulge in: an exciting live auction, captivating entertainment and the recognition of this year’s Rendezvous honoree, The Bend Foundation.The Bend Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Brooks Resources Corporation, the very organization that donated the 135-acres the Museum sits on today. Funds from High Desert Rendezvous support the Museum’s meaningful exhibitions, wildlife encounters and educational programs that inspire wonder about the High Desert region.As a result, this beloved annual event ensures that the Museum continues to inspire lifelong learners, spark meaningful conversations and cultivate a community where diverse cultures, landscapes and wildlife can thrive together. Individual tickets for the Rendezvous are priced at $2o0 for members and $250 for nonmembers.For those seeking a communal experience, sponsorship tables accommodating parties of eight or 10 are also available. Secure your tickets now at highdesertmuseum.org/hdr for an unforgettable evening at the Museum! High Desert Rendezvous is presented by Bonta Gelato and Ferguson Wellman with support from First Interstate Bank.