Market of Choice Expands Private Release Wine Collection with Willamette Valley AVA-Focused Line

This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.

ndependent, family-owned grocer Market of Choice is expanding its selection of exclusive private release wines with Place, a love letter to Oregon’s AVAs (American Viticultural Areas). The new line rolls out in stores this summer, joining the retailer’s CommUnity Cellars, Intersect, and Bubbles Project private release brands on store shelves.As its name reflects, Place wines are a tribute to the distinct terroir of Oregon’s wine growing regions. In partnership with NW Wine Company, Market of Choice’s first limited edition release is a 2022 pinot noir from the Dundee Hills AVA in the Willamette Valley, known for its mineral-rich red volcanic soil. The debut Place Pinot Noir is smooth and elegant with notes of dark cherry, plum, raspberry, wet stone, and hints of baking spices with a long finish. Retailing for $29.99, two additional varietals from Dundee Hills are scheduled for release in the coming months.“We curate an exceptional assortment of wines from around the world, although we’re known for our focus on Oregon producers, and this expertise extends to our private release collection,” says Steve Johnson, Market of Choice beverage sales manager. “The new Place Pinot Noir is a celebration of Oregon’s wine industry and it made sense to start with the Dundee Hills, recognized globally as a leading region for pinot noir.”“We have always believed in making wines that reflect the soil in which they’re rooted,” says Laurent Montalieu, founder and CEO of NW Wine Company. “Market of Choice shares this philosophy and partnered with us to create Place Pinot Noir, capturing the distinct qualities of the Dundee Hills in every sip.”The Place line joins Market of Choice’s distinguished CommUnity Cellars, Intersect, and Bubbles Project brands on store shelves.