MBSEF And Selco Community Credit Union Seek Sponsors For The 2024 Selco Pole Pedal Paddle

The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation (MBSEF) and SELCO Community Credit Union are currently seeking sponsors for the 2024 Pole Pedal Paddle. The Pole Pedal Paddle, presented by SELCO Community Credit Union, started in 1976. It endures as the largest multi-sport event in Oregon, and is a fundraiser for Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation.



This annual event brings more than 2000 competitors together for a day of skiing, cycling, running, and paddling that starts at Mt. Bachelor and ends near the Old Mill District in Riverbend Park. In addition to the competitors, PPP engages the entire community, bringing together long-time volunteers and supportive spectators who together celebrate all the outdoor offerings that make Bend unique.

Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation partners with businesses and organizations throughout the region to bring Pole Pedal Paddle, year after year, to the community of Bend. Several different sponsorship packages are available and can be customized to meet the individual goals of each sponsor. At the highest level, businesses will have their logo engraved on a portion of the coveted PPP Mugs, which are given out to the top three finishers in every category.

“With more than 140 categories and many competitors racing in teams of 6, that’s quite a lot of mugs!” said Marieka Greene, Events and Financial Development Director of MBSEF. “I know many racers who come back, year after year, excited for another chance to earn their mug and the bragging rights that come with it.”

Another opportunity for businesses and organizations is participation at Pole Pedal Paddle’s Finish Expo, where vendors and booths display their offerings to all those involved in the party-like atmosphere.

“We hope local businesses will be eager to be a part of the magic that is Pole Pedal Paddle, “ Greene notes. “There is simply no event like it, and it is arguably the most loved of all Bend’s traditions.”

The MBSEF planning team would like to have all sponsors confirmed before the end of February. For more information about sponsorship opportunities or participation in PPP’s Finish Expo, please email [email protected] or call 541-388-0002.

For more information about Pole Pedal Paddle please visit pppbend.com

