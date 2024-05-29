Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation Recognized by U.S. Ski and Snowboard Among the Best Development Clubs in the United States

T

This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.

he Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation (MBSEF) is proud to announce two significant achievements that underscore its commitment to excellence and its pivotal role in shaping the future of winter sports.Firstly, MBSEF has achieved the prestigious status of a US Ski and Snowboard Bronze Club. This Podium Level Club Certification is a testament to MBSEF's unwavering dedication to delivering outstanding winter sports programs. Through a rigorous organizational assessment, MBSEF has demonstrated its adherence to industry-leading principles and practices, ensuring athletes and families have access to unparalleled programs and opportunities.This certification underscores MBSEF's ongoing pursuit of excellence and its commitment to continuous improvement. "I am thrilled to share that MBSEF has been recognized as a US Ski and Snowboard Bronze Club," said Amy Tarnow, Executive Director of MBSEF. "We are excited to join the ranks of other winter sports clubs across the nation that have also earned this honor, and look forward to building on this achievement into the future."Additionally, MBSEF has been named the recipient of the prestigious 2024 US Ski and Snowboard Development Club of the Year Award. This award highlights MBSEF's outstanding contributions to the skiing and snowboarding community, particularly through its developmental youth programming including the Mini World Cup Alpine Racing Program, Freeride Development, and Stevenson Nordic Youth programs.The award celebrates MBSEF's commitment to nurturing talent, fostering growth, and instilling a passion for winter sports in young athletes. "We are honored to receive the 2024 US Ski and Snowboard Development Club of the Year Award," remarked Tarnow."This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our Coaches and Program Directors, whose tireless efforts have helped shape MBSEF into a leading force in the skiing and snowboarding community. We are immensely proud of all that we have achieved together."