NeighborImpact Seeking Applicants for Free Child Care

N eighborImpact’s Child Care Resources is seeking qualified applicants for free, full-time child care for children ages six weeks to three years old. The program, Baby Promise, provides fully-funded, quality child care for up to 105 children through multiple licensed child care providers in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.



The child care slots are reserved for families who are eligible for and enrolled in Employment Related Day Care (ERDC) through the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS).





click to enlarge Neighbor Impact



Due to recent changes in Employment Related Day Care (ERDC) there is now a waitlist for new applications. However, families who are eligible and/or utilizing the cash assistance program (TANF) can bypass the waitlist. For more information please visit DELC’s website at https://www.oregon.gov/delc/programs/pages/erdc.aspx. In order to ensure the quality of the child care, providers will work with an Instructional Coordinator, Coach, and an Infant/Toddler Specialist, among others, for training and to maintain quality care. The program also grants funds to providers for high quality materials to enhance early education environments.