NeighborImpact Seeking Applicants for Free Child Care

NeighborImpact’s Child Care Resources is seeking qualified applicants for free, full-time child care for children ages six weeks to three years old. The program, Baby Promise, provides fully-funded, quality child care for up to 105 children through multiple licensed child care providers in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

The child care slots are reserved for families who are eligible for and enrolled in Employment Related Day Care (ERDC) through the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS).

Due to recent changes in Employment Related Day Care (ERDC) there is now a waitlist for new applications. However, families who are eligible and/or utilizing the cash assistance program (TANF) can bypass the waitlist. For more information please visit DELC’s website at https://www.oregon.gov/delc/programs/pages/erdc.aspx. In order to ensure the quality of the child care, providers will work with an Instructional Coordinator, Coach, and an Infant/Toddler Specialist, among others, for training and to maintain quality care. The program also grants funds to providers for high quality materials to enhance early education environments.

Baby Promise ensures that providers receive premium compensation for the slots. In addition to improving quality, this allows providers to benefit financially by offering slots in the six weeks to three years age range, which are generally much more expensive to offer and taxing to maintain due to increased regulations and staffing requirements.

Those interested in enrolling their child in a fully-funded Baby Promise child care slot should fill out a pre-application by clicking here (English) (Spanish) or email [email protected]. Child care providers interested in participating in the program are encouraged to contact April at (541) 362-6434.

Comments
