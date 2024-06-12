New Chief Financial Officer Hired for Bend-La Pine Schools

This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.

Bend-La Pine Schools has hired Dan Emerson as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective July 1. Emerson will replace Brad Henry, who has resigned to take a position in another district.The CFO oversees all aspects of financial operations, including budgeting, accounting, financial reporting, procurement, and compliance to ensure the financial health and stability of the district.“During the interview process, Dan demonstrated a strong understanding of the Bend-La Pine Schools’ mission and of the importance of public service. This includes understanding the need for keeping students at the forefront of our work, increasing family engagement, and having a philosophical commitment to transparency in the stewardship of public funds,” Superintendent Steve Cook said.“Dan showed himself to have a strong financial acumen and an ease in presenting complex ideas to a variety of audiences for understanding. His experience includes managing large budgets, leading diverse teams, and navigating complex organizational structures, all of which he would be responsible for as CFO with Bend-La Pine Schools.”Emerson has seven years of financial experience in the public sector, including two years in his current role as Budget and Financial Planning Manager for Deschutes County. His experience at Deschutes county working in areas such as budget management, regulatory compliance, financial reporting, and strategic planning are directly transferable to a school district's financial role.The ability to navigate complex financial environments and work collaboratively with diverse stakeholders is crucial in both settings and his experience will allow him to get up to speed quickly.“I am thrilled to be joining the team at Bend-La Pine Schools. I have had the opportunity to serve our community for the past 10 years and I'm eager to bring my experience to contribute to the continued growth and success of our district,” Emerson said. “As a former Bend-La Pine Schools student, my journey has come full circle, and I am excited to use my experience to support our students, teachers, and community.” Emerson attended Kenwood Elementary School, Cascade Middle School and Summit High School, and graduated in 2006.