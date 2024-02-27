New Photography Studio Set To Open In Bend

The Grand Opening of Miranda Kelton’s new photography studio will be March 21, 2024. The new studio location at 20370 Empire Ave., Suite C2 in Bend will be the site of the grand opening celebration.





Courtesy Miranda Kelton

The festivities will kick off at 4:00 p.m. on March 21st with an oﬃcial ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Bend Chamber of Commerce. Following the ceremony, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., the studio will open its doors for an open house party, welcoming all members of the community to join in the celebration. There will be refreshments, drinks, and exciting raﬄe prizes.

Miranda Kelton, founder and lead photographer says, "Our goal is that this space will provide a welcoming, fun environment where we can bring your visions to life. We're going to create the most amazing images together this year and I can't wait to welcome you to this new Studio!”

RSVP is recommended for the grand opening event. To reserve your spot & to discover more information, please RSVP via the following Eventbrite link: