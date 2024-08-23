North Drinkware Launches New Pacific Northwest Outdoor Cup Set

N orth Drinkware, the original mountain drinkware brand, is headed back to Kickstarter on September 10, 2024, to launch a new product category offering their latest creation: The Pacific Northwest Outdoor Cup Set. This new four-pack of 12 oz. unbreakable, BPA-free plastic cups is made from 50% recycled plastic and features accurate 3D data of the icons of the Pacific Northwest, including Mt. Rainier, Mt. St. Helens, Mt. Hood, and Mt. Bachelor in the base of each cup. Following a decade of success since their groundbreaking 2015 Kickstarter campaign, which raised over $530,000 in 30 days, North Drinkware is set to redefine outdoor dining with a set of unbreakable cups that bring the majesty of the Pacific Northwest to any adventure.





North Drinkware



North Drinkware believes it's time to Bring the Mountains Everywhere™. "We are excited to bring this new product line to life and continue to evolve our mission from Bringing the Mountains Home to now Bringing the Mountains Everywhere," said Matt Capozzi, North Drinkware co-founder. "The Outdoor Cup Set is designed for adventurers who want to carry a piece of the PNW wherever they go."

Over the last decade, the brand has heard intimately from customers “why” the mountains in the base each the glass resonates with them. Initially, North Drinkware products authentically inspire swapping stories after a day in the mountains. Over the years, customers have shared how they look to mountain peaks to find a connection to home, hope, past experiences, or future aspirations. Inspired by the customer base and living an active lifestyle, launching a plastic category creates more options for a range of uses. Glass and backcountry experiences don't usually go hand in hand. Also, this product category will be an excellent fit for little hands! Nic Ramirez, North Drinkware co-founder, adds, "With three small kids under 10 in the house, unbreakable cups are music to my ears." Matt adds, "We've been dreaming of having North cups to bring along on our family adventures in the van for years. The samples turned out amazing, and we can't wait for your help to bring these to life!" Kendrick VanEe, North Drinkware Marketing Director, adds, "These cups are seriously durable and will come with me everywhere. Perfect for a cold suds while camping, surfing, or after a long powder day!"

