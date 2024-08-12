OHA announces new Chief Financial Officer

R

ochelle Layton has been named the new Oregon Health Authority (OHA) Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective Sept. 3. As CFO and head of the Fiscal Operations Division, Layton will manage the agency’s work to create the OHA over $30 billion biennial budget, establish Medicaid rates for Coordinated Care Organizations (CCOs) and conduct audits of Medicaid providers.“I am looking forward to having Rochelle join us at OHA,” said Dave Baden, deputy director for Policy and Programs. “Rochelle brings to OHA 20 years of financial experience and expertise working in healthcare organizations, nonprofits, and community-based organizations and is a perfect fit to lead our fiscal division.”Layton joins OHA at a crucial time as the agency works to implement its 2030 goal to eliminate health inequities.Since 2019, she has served as the Principal Consultant and Contract CFO for her own consulting firm. There, she partnered with federally qualified health centers serving Tribal and migrant farmworker communities, along with other community-based organizations and non-profits. Prior to starting her firm, she was a Director of Financial Operations for Providence St. Joseph Health where she oversaw an annual budget of $260 million. While at Providence, Rochelle served on the Finance Committee for the Columbia Gorge Health Council and worked with CCOs on health equity for the region.Rochelle’s career started in public accounting as an auditor at KPMG and she holds an MBA from Concordia University Portland. Over the past 20 years, she’s worked with a number of organizations that address health equity, social justice, and environmental sustainability.“I am thrilled to become a member of the OHA team,” Layton said. “I fully support the agency’s goal to eliminate health inequities by 2030 and am excited to do my part in fiscal operations to help improve the health and well-being of everyone in Oregon.”