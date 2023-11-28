Oregon Community Foundation Awards $4.7 Million To 203 Nonprofits: $293,000 To Central Oregon

OCF’s Community Grants program is the longest running grantmaking initiative at the Foundation. Thousands of nonprofit organizations share their goals and good work in requests for individual grants of up to $40,000 of flexible funding. During this fall cycle, each grant ranges from $15,000-$30,000.
Since 2020, this one grantmaking program at OCF has distributed more than $26 million to communities throughout Oregon. "We’ve heard from nonprofits that access to flexible funding is increasingly useful as they take on so many great needs in their community, and we wanted to honor that need in this grant cycle,” said Marcy Bradley, Chief Community Engagement and Equity Officer, Oregon Community Foundation. "Every community is different, whether they need help broadening health and wellbeing support for mothers and children, fighting hunger and food scarcity or strengthening the arts as the connective tissue for their communities. We support communities and nonprofits with issues they care most about.”
Community Grants Program Reflects Diverse Community Needs in Oregon This grantmaking cycle prioritized support for organizations that provide essential supports for underserved communities. Additionally, 25% of the community grants were awarded to smaller nonprofits, for whom a small grant can make a significant difference in their work.
The full list of 2023 community grants recipients can be found on the OCF website. Highlights for the fall cycle of 2023 community grants include:
- Asher Community Health Center will receive $30,000
- The Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity will receive $20,000
- The Central Oregon Community College Foundation will receive $20,000
- The Central Oregon Trans Health Coalition will receive $30,000
- The Crooked River Watershed Council in Prineville will receive $22,000
- The Deschutes Land Trust will receive $15,000
- Every Child Central Oregon will receive $25,000
- Joyful Noise Music Academy will receive $13,000
- The Fathers Group in Bend will receive $25,000
