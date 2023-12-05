 Oregon Leader In Functional Medicine Comes To Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Oregon Leader In Functional Medicine Comes To Bend

OnePeak Medical, an Oregon leader in functional medicine and hormone balancing, has expanded into Bend. The newest clinic opens its doors December 5, 2023.

Initially founded by Dr. Nisha Jackson, Ph.D., MS, NP, HHP, in 2015, the opening of the Bend location marks its 14th clinic in Oregon. Located at 2088 NE Kim Lane, near St. Charles Hospital, the clinic will offer prevention-focused primary care. Specializing  in functional medicine, hormone testing and balancing, as well as nutrient therapy, the location will also provide an on-site laboratory.

According to Jackson, OnePeak is different because “we spend time listening and gathering our patient’s medical history to help identify the illness’s root cause(s). This could include nutrition, exercise habits, stress levels, sleep patterns, toxins, allergens, genetics, and emotional well-being. Once we identify the root cause, we will design a personalized treatment plan to help the individual feel better,” said Jackson.

OnePeak Medical combines traditional and complementary therapies focusing on whole health and total body wellness. In Bend, Functional Medicine Primary Care providers Christina Richards, MSN, FNP-C and Bend native (and Bend Senior High School Valedictorian), Alexandria Calande, PA-C, will provide the high-quality care OnePeak Medical is known for.

“I am excited to continue serving my local community at the new Bend OnePeak Medical location,” said Calande. “Functional medicine is unique to Bend and changes lives from the inside out. Foundational to health, functional medicine allows us to help our patients individually, addressing the underlying issues impacting their daily lives. Once we know the root cause of their concern, whether gastrointestinal, neurological, hormonal, or other, we can provide treatments that focus on optimizing health and wellness for life.”

OnePeak Medical is currently welcoming new patients to their Bend location. OnePeak Medical is an in-network provider with most major insurance plans.

This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.

