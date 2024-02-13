OSU-Cascades Counseling Clinic Offers Free Counseling Services For Community Members

The clinic is housed within OSU-Cascades' Master of Counseling program and allows graduate students to develop expertise in cognitive-behavorial therapies under the close supervision of faculty and clinical supervisors.
Sessions are facilitated by students trained to help individuals manage stress, anxiety, life challenges and depression while promoting wellness. Sessions are recorded and reviewed as part of students' learning experience.
To learn more or schedule an appointment, visit osucascades.edu/counseling-clinic or contact 541-322-2047.