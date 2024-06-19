OSU-Cascades hosts 23rd Commencement Ceremony, celebrates 355 graduates

click to enlarge Oregon State University

O regon State University-Cascades hosted its 23rd commencement today, honoring 355 graduates of the class of 2024. More than 270 students participated in the ceremony, receiving bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees.



OSU Provost Edward Feser led the ceremony processional with OSU-Cascades Chancellor and Dean Sherm Bloomer. The ceremony took place on the Oval Green at OSU-Cascades. Kimberly Howard Wade, arts advocate and executive director of Caldera Arts was the commencent speaker.



Dana Whitelaw, executive diretor of the High Desert Museum, received the Distinguished Service Award. Graduating students included 44 who were the first to receive a degree from the Doctor of Physical Therapy program. The program launched in 2021 to fill the need for physical therapists around the state, especially in rural areas.



In addition, the graduating class included 44 students who eceived master’s degrees, 267 who received bachelor’s degrees, and four students who received two degrees. The youngest student graduating today was 19 years old.



The oldest was 68. The class of 2024 included 17 student veterans. Also, 62 students were the first in their family to earn a college degree.



