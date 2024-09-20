OSU-Cascades’ outdoor showing of Disney’s “Encanto,” arts activities celebrate Bend’s Welcoming Week

O

regon State University – Cascades will host an outdoor, family movie event featuring the award-winning, animated film “Encanto” on Sept. 27 to celebrate the City of Bend’s Welcoming Week and Mes de la Cultura Celebration or Hispanic Heritage Month.The event starts at 6 p.m. Attendees can join in traditional Hispanic heritage-based activities in Edward J. Ray Hall. Attendees will also learn about campus expansion efforts, including the Student Success Center currently under construction and anticipated to open to students in January.The movie screening will begin at 7 p.m. in the Oval Green.Activities include making crafts that are popular in some Hispanic communities such as calaveras or “sugar skulls” used for treats and decorations during celebrations; papel picado or intricate perforated paper designs that are hung as banners during festivals; Mexican paper flowers; and piñatas. Participants can also join in a card game of chance called Lotería.“Encanto” premiered in 2021 and follows a multigenerational Colombian family whose members each have magical gifts that they use to help their rural community, until daughter Mirabel Madrigal learns she didn’t receive the gifts. The film was praised for its cultural fidelity and won Best Animated Feature at the 94th Academy Awards and Golden Globe Awards. The film will be shown in English with Spanish language subtitles.Attendees may bring blankets and low lawn chairs for the film viewing.The first 200 attendees to arrive will each receive a gift bag that celebrates the 2024 Mes de la Cultura theme, “Pioneers of Change: Shaping the Future Together.”The movie viewing and activities were funded through a sponsorship from the city.