 OSU-Cascades’ outdoor showing of Disney’s “Encanto,” arts activities celebrate Bend’s Welcoming Week | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon! Become a Source Weekly Member today.
Join now Support Us

OSU-Cascades’ outdoor showing of Disney’s “Encanto,” arts activities celebrate Bend’s Welcoming Week

Oregon State University – Cascades will host an outdoor, family movie event featuring the award-winning, animated film “Encanto” on Sept. 27 to celebrate the City of Bend’s Welcoming Week and Mes de la Cultura Celebration or Hispanic Heritage Month.

The event starts at 6 p.m. Attendees can join in traditional Hispanic heritage-based activities in Edward J. Ray Hall. Attendees will also learn about campus expansion efforts, including the Student Success Center currently under construction and anticipated to open to students in January.

The movie screening will begin at 7 p.m. in the Oval Green.
click to enlarge OSU-Cascades’ outdoor showing of Disney’s “Encanto,” arts activities celebrate Bend’s Welcoming Week
Oregon State University

Activities include making crafts that are popular in some Hispanic communities such as calaveras or “sugar skulls” used for treats and decorations during celebrations; papel picado or intricate perforated paper designs that are hung as banners during festivals; Mexican paper flowers; and piñatas. Participants can also join in a card game of chance called Lotería.

“Encanto” premiered in 2021 and follows a multigenerational Colombian family whose members each have magical gifts that they use to help their rural community, until daughter Mirabel Madrigal learns she didn’t receive the gifts. The film was praised for its cultural fidelity and won Best Animated Feature at the 94th Academy Awards and Golden Globe Awards. The film will be shown in English with Spanish language subtitles.

Attendees may bring blankets and low lawn chairs for the film viewing.

The first 200 attendees to arrive will each receive a gift bag that celebrates the 2024 Mes de la Cultura theme, “Pioneers of Change: Shaping the Future Together.”

The movie viewing and activities were funded through a sponsorship from the city.

This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.
More Business News
All Business
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
  • Cascade Equinox Festival

    Cascade Equinox Festival

    @ Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center

    Fri., Sept. 20, 11 & 11:30 a.m., Sat., Sept. 21, 11 a.m. and Sun., Sept. 22, 11 a.m.

View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

More »

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 18-25, 2024

Previous Issues

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation