OSU-Cascades to Launch Degree in Mechanical Engineering

regon State University – Cascades will offer a new bachelor’s degree in the fall of 2024 to address the growing need for mechanical engineers in Central Oregon and across the state. Job opportunities for mechanical engineers are projected to grow 8.9% in Central Oregon and 7.3% across Oregon over the next four years according to Lightcast labor market analysis.The mechanical engineering degree will be the third engineering program offered at OSU-Cascades. A degree in energy systems engineering has been offered for 14 years, and an engineering science degree launched in fall 2020.Engineering degrees at OSU-Cascades are offered through OSU’s College of Engineering, which is among the nation’s largest and most productive engineering programs. More than 100 students are currently enrolled in engineering programs at OSU-Cascades.OSU-Cascades’ mechanical engineering students will take courses that build foundational knowledge in mathematics, science and computer science, and emphasize creative problem-solving and design. Students will also learn theoretical, computational and experimental methods in thermodynamics, heat transfer and fluid mechanics.Mechanical engineering students can select an option in energy systems engineering, which focuses on the design, processes and systems used to convert, distribute and store energy.Students can also apply for two- and six-month paid internships through MECOP, a cooperative program between universities and industry in the Pacific Northwest that provides industry driven work experience. Students are required to complete a capstone project in their senior year where they work in teams with an industry client to address a real-world problem.The majority of courses will be taught by OSU-Cascades faculty, with select courses taught remotely by faculty at OSU’s Corvallis campus, facilitated by a learning assistant in Bend.