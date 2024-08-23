Partners In Care Invites Community to 45th Anniversary Celebration

P

artners In Care is hosting a community celebration September 5 to recognize its 45 years of service as Central Oregon’s leading and oldest nonprofit hospice, home health, and palliative care provider.The anniversary party, “Throwing it back to 1979,” celebrates 45 years of hospice care as an organization, as well as 20 years of the Partners In Care Transitions program, and ten years of Palliative Care services. The event September 5 from 5 – 7 pm at the Partners In Care campus is free and open to the public to attend.Partners In Care, rooted in the local community, will commemorate its long history of providing compassionate, professional care with the myriad of services that have evolved through the years. Transitions, which has been available through Partners In Care for 20 years, is a no-cost, non-clinical case management program for medically fragile individuals with a life-limiting illness, including those who may not qualify for home health or hospice care.The palliative care team has been practicing within Partners In Care for 10 years, and providers focus on relieving symptoms related to a patient’s illness or side effects from treatments and help people make decisions about their healthcare options. Palliative care offers specialized medical care for people with a serious illness, helping them enjoy a better quality of life.Over the past 45 years, support from the local community has allowed the organization to expand and provide increased support beyond just hospice care for the growing population in the region."For 45 years, our neighbors and community members have helped make Partners In Care who we are today. Your charitable donations, collaborative partnerships, and dedicated volunteer efforts have helped enable us to deliver compassionate, quality care to Central Oregonians,” said Greg Hagfors, Partners In Care CEO. “We are deeply grateful for this support, which empowers us to continue our mission to serve and we invite the community and regional partners to join us in celebration together on September 5.”The anniversary event will feature live music by local physician and artist Doc Ryan and The DiRT band, food from El Sancho Tacos, beverages from Bridge 99, and tours of the new inpatient Hospice House on the grounds at Partners In Care.“With a team of hospice and palliative care physicians, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, social workers, chaplains, nursing assistants, therapists, grief counselors, administrative and support staff, Partners In Care is now the largest and leading provider of hospice, home health, and palliative care across the region,” shared Hagfors. “I am extremely proud of our mobile workforce of over 200 employees and nearly 200 volunteers who serve patients and their families across a 10,000-square mile area, from Madras to Prineville, Sisters to Redmond, Bend and La Pine and Christmas Valley. This is a way to celebrate our whole team and the positive impact they make for patients and families daily across the region.”