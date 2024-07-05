Portland Chao Boys Volleyball Team Becomes the First in Oregon to Bring Home the National Title

P ortland Chaos 18U National Boys team ended their 2023-2024 season competing in the 2024 USA Volleyball Boys 18U American Division at the Junior Nationals in Dallas, Texas, against 21 teams from across the country.



They had a perfect record going 12-0 to bring home the National Title led by head coach Nerisa Laban.



“The team’s dedication and hard work have paid off in the most incredible way,” said Coach Nerisa Laban. “Bringing home the National Title is a testament to their skill, teamwork, and the supportive volleyball community we have in the Pacific Northwest.”



Team captain and recent David Douglas Graduate, Lopaki Laban, received the Most Valuable Player award in addition to the All Tournament award and his teammates Given Unwin, Ryan Roginski, and Shawn Jack, received All Tournament awards as well.



Their 12 person roster consisted of players from High Schools from across the Pacific Northwest.

