Praxis Health is Expanding in Eugene with a New Medical Clinic

Praxis Health is pleased to announce the grand opening of Pearl Street Medical, a new Primary Care location in Eugene, Oregon that will expand our team and provide more high-quality healthcare services for the Eugene & Springfield community.

This expansion marks the continued growth of Praxis Health (gopraxishealth.com), Oregon’s largest, independent medical group. Pearl Street Medical will officially open to new patients on August 1st, 2024, and will be located at 1835 Pearl St, Eugene, OR 97401.

Pearl Street Medical will be our 5th location in the Eugene and Springfield area, whose locations already offer a number of services including primary care, internal medicine, allergy, and endocrinology. Pearl Street Medical is focused on providing the highest possible level of compassionate, individualized care.

As an organization that is family-owned and operated, we believe in the importance of delivering community-oriented care through accessible services that optimize the health and quality of life for all persons. We recognize that patients’ trust in their healthcare professionals is extremely valuable to clinical practice, ensuring that their personal needs are placed at the forefront.

Praxis Health is rooted in our local communities and our goal is to remain connected to the people and places as we continue to grow. We promise to continue to deliver outstanding, personalized care to all of our patients while honoring the needs of each community that we serve.

This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.

