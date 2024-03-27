 Quarterly News from Diversability, Inc. | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Quarterly News from Diversability, Inc.

Busy times continue for Central Oregon nonprofit

By

We Moved!

You can find our new office off of Hawthorne, in the Sunlight Solar building. This is the largest office we've had, and it gives us a great opportunity to be surrounded by other nonprofits! 
Diversability, Inc.

We're Hiring

We’re hiring DSPs! Benefits include $2,500 in bonuses during first year, paid holidays and more. To apply, send your resume and cover letter to [email protected]. We are also seeking board members: individuals experiencing diversabilities, family members of individuals experiencing diversabilities, and marketing/legal/financial professionals with a passion for advocacy. Email Amanda at [email protected] to learn more!

Upcoming Events

Intro to SIBS — Saturday, April 6, 10am.

Youth Sibling Groups — First Saturday of each month, through June.

DiversabilityVillage Advisory Council — June, September and December.

Board of Directors Meetings — April, July and October

Contact Amanda at 541-678-2704

We're looking forward to continuing . . .

Community Organizations:

The PEDAL Clinic

Central Oregon Health Quality Alliance

Bend Chamber of Commerce

LaPine Chamber of Commerce

Redmond Chamber of Commerce

Employers:

Trader Joe’s

Big Lots

A1 Home Services

Shell Station on 27th

New Programming

Community Resource Specialist - the direct service aspect of our DiversabilityVillage resource website, the CRS program ensures families access and utilize meaningful resources in their journey to build a village of support.

New Team Members

We are proud to welcome:

Candace Martin as a job developer/business relations specialist

Brook Beauvais as an advising professional

Lydia Leonardi as the operations director

Qiana Gray as the community living support team lead

Chance Buell as an employment professional

Jessie Evans as an advising professional

Livi Hamer as an advising professional

We are putting the finishing touches on our new website. It is a resource tool for people with diversabilities and their families to gain information, make meaningful connections, and build support. After all, it takes a village. Check it out, provide feedback, and stay tuned for updates! Are you an adult sibling of a person with a diversability? Are you interested in building community with people who share lived experiences, and who can share practical advice? Let us know! Contact us at [email protected] or 541-678-2704.

