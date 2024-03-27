Quarterly News from Diversability, Inc.

You can find our new office off of Hawthorne, in the Sunlight Solar building. This is the largest office we've had, and it gives us a great opportunity to be surrounded by other nonprofits!
We’re hiring DSPs! Benefits include $2,500 in bonuses during first year, paid holidays and more. To apply, send your resume and cover letter to [email protected]. We are also seeking board members: individuals experiencing diversabilities, family members of individuals experiencing diversabilities, and marketing/legal/financial professionals with a passion for advocacy. Email Amanda at [email protected] to learn more!
Intro to SIBS — Saturday, April 6, 10am.
Youth Sibling Groups — First Saturday of each month, through June.
DiversabilityVillage Advisory Council — June, September and December.
Board of Directors Meetings — April, July and October
Contact Amanda at 541-678-2704
We're looking forward to continuing . . .
Community Organizations:
The PEDAL Clinic
Central Oregon Health Quality Alliance
Bend Chamber of Commerce
LaPine Chamber of Commerce
Redmond Chamber of Commerce
Employers:
Trader Joe’s
Big Lots
A1 Home Services
Shell Station on 27th
New Programming
Community Resource Specialist - the direct service aspect of our DiversabilityVillage resource website, the CRS program ensures families access and utilize meaningful resources in their journey to build a village of support.
New Team Members
Candace Martin as a job developer/business relations specialist
Brook Beauvais as an advising professional
Lydia Leonardi as the operations director
Qiana Gray as the community living support team lead
Chance Buell as an employment professional
Jessie Evans as an advising professional
Livi Hamer as an advising professional
This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.