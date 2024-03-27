Quarterly News from Diversability, Inc.

Y

We're Hiring



We’re hiring DSPs! Benefits include $2,500 in bonuses during first year, paid holidays and more. To apply, send your resume and cover letter to [email protected] . We are also seeking board members: individuals experiencing diversabilities, family members of individuals experiencing diversabilities, and marketing/legal/financial professionals with a passion for advocacy. Email Amanda at [email protected] to learn more!

Community Organizations:



The PEDAL Clinic



Central Oregon Health Quality Alliance



Bend Chamber of Commerce



LaPine Chamber of Commerce



Redmond Chamber of Commerce



Employers:



Trader Joe’s



Big Lots



A1 Home Services



Shell Station on 27th



New Programming



Community Resource Specialist - the direct service aspect of our DiversabilityVillage resource website, the CRS program ensures families access and utilize meaningful resources in their journey to build a village of support.



Intro to SIBS — Saturday, April 6, 10am.Youth Sibling Groups — First Saturday of each month, through June.DiversabilityVillage Advisory Council — June, September and December.Board of Directors Meetings — April, July and OctoberContact Amanda at 541-678-2704