“Raise the Baton” Fundraiser to Benefit Sunriver Music Festival on July 14

S unriver Music Festival has announced its annual fundraising event, “Raise the Baton: The Elements of Music,” which will be held Sunday, July 14 at 5:00 PM in Bend at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon.



“The Festival’s Raise the Baton fundraiser offers intriguing glimpses into the myriad elements that create world-class orchestra concerts in Bend & Sunriver each summer,” said Executive Director Meagan Iverson.



“Continuing a treasured tradition, the paddle raise at this event directly funds the Young Artists Scholarship Program. Raise the Baton attendees help make the music happen!”



Hosted by Maestro Brett Mitchell, the event features performances by Central Oregon’s finest young student musicians. The Raise the Baton silent auction will include the season's original framed art by Robert Allan Hooper (entitled “Twilight Glow”), plus the opportunity to bid on/sponsor “the elements of music”: guest artists, orchestra musicians, individual concerts and musical works, solo parts, travel costs, and more. The auction and sponsorship opportunities will be hosted by local personalities Dr. Stephen Marshall and Brett Bizik.



Throughout its 29-year history, Sunriver Music Festival’s Young Artists Scholarship program has awarded almost $700,000 in scholarships to exceptional young classical music students from throughout Central Oregon.



In 2023 alone, 10 musicians aged 16-23 were awarded a combined total of $35,600 in scholarships to aid with expenses related to college tuition or private music lessons. The cost to attend is $100 per person, and includes hearty hors d'oeuvres and complimentary wine and soft drinks. Registration opens on June 1.

